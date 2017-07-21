Ombar Secures Waitrose Listing For New Bars

Ombar, the raw cacao chocolate brand, has secured a listing in Waitrose for its new bars.

From 24 July, the 70g sharing bars (RRP £2.99) will be available in 256 Waitrose stores nationwide in three flavours – 72% Cacao, Coco Mylk, and brand-new Coco Almond. The new format adds to the brand’s 35g bars and 25g packs of Ombar Buttons, and will be available to purchase from the ‘Free From’ section in Waitrose stores.

Ombar chocolate is made from raw, 100% organic, Ecuadorian cacao and uses organic, all-natural ingredients including unrefined coconut sugar, real fruit and live cultures. Ombar is also dairy and gluten free and suitable for vegans.

Richard Turner, founder of brand owner Mood Foods, said: “We’re thrilled to have secured a listing in Waitrose for our Ombar 70g bars. We believe that this will be a mutually beneficial endeavour that will hugely support Ombar’s distribution and drive sales of our chocolate in its new format, while also boosting Waitrose’s speciality chocolate offering with a raw, organic and dairy free option that comes in a variety of exciting flavours and tastes genuinely delicious.”