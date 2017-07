The Paleo Foods Co. has secured a listing with Waitrose for its new 100%-vegan granola flavour, Chia & Hemp.

The new variant (RRP £5.99) is the brand’s first 100% vegan offering and contains 8g of plant protein per 50g serving. It uses all-natural ingredients such as coconut blossom nectar and toasted almonds, as well as superfood champions chia and hemp seeds.

The Chia & Hemp granola can also be found at Ocado, Whole Foods and Planet Organic.