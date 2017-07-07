Roastworks Coffee Secures Waitrose Listing

Roastworks Coffee, the Devon-based independent speciality coffee roaster, has secured a listing with Waitrose, marking its first deal with a national retailer.

The new listing will see Waitrose stock five products – the new Nespresso compatible capsules (in three variants – Kenya, Sumatra, and The Espresso), as well as Espresso Beans and Espresso Ground Coffee (all RRP £5.50).

The capsules consist of speciality coffees which are roasted in a way to highlight their intrinsic qualities imparted by different growing regions, varietals and processing methods. This is the first time ever a UK supermarket has stocked ‘third wave’ speciality coffee Nespresso compatible capsules.

Will Little, owner and founder of Roastworks, noted: “It’s been our mission to redefine the standard of consumer coffee since we launched three years ago. We see this launch as our first major step in achieving this.”

Little added: “We’ve dedicated the last year to creating what we think are the perfect Nespresso compatible capsules – ones that really highlight what makes speciality coffee special. We are excited that Waitrose is supporting our efforts and they’re the first supermarket in the whole of the UK to stock speciality Nespresso compatible capsules.”