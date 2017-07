Rombouts, the family-owned and run coffee roaster, has secured a new listing with Ocado.

The deal will see the online retailer stock Rombouts’ Fairtrade and Single Origin ground coffees from Laos and Cuba (227g / RRP £3.99).

The range is sourced from Laos and Cuba, and is suitable for filter coffee machines and cafetières.

The new listing is in addition to Rombouts’ current listing for the Single Origin range in Co-op stores nationwide.