Sainsbury’s Expects Strawberry Sales To Surge This Season

Sainsbury’s expects strawberry sales to increase by 700% during the British season this year (April to October), with sales peaking during Wimbledon.

During summer, the traditional courtside snack are the retailer’s best-selling product for four months, outselling all other products, even milk and bread. Over the past year, more than 126,000 tonnes of strawberries were sold in the UK and it was recently named the UK’s favourite fruit.

Alongside a surge in strawberries, sales of sparkling wine increase by 24% during the second week of Wimbledon at stores local to the tournament, with sales of 20cl single-serve bottles soaring by 1600%. Interestingly, last year, over seven times as many customers buying strawberries in the run up to Wimbledon opted to purchase an alternative to Champagne, such as Prosecco.

Sainsbury’s offers 18 different varieties of British strawberries throughout the season including the Murano, Sonata and Majestic.