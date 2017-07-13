Tate & Lyle Launches New Sugar Range

Tate & Lyle has unveiled a new range of premium brown and golden sugars, called ‘Taste for Adventure’.

Inspired by flavours from around the world and containing Fairtrade p ure cane sugar, the range is aimed at consumers who pride themselves in being adventurous in the kitchen. It includes five sugars – Dark Soft Brown (RRP £1.75), Organic Dark Soft Brown (RRP £2.50), Golden Caster (RRP £1.75), Organic Golden Caster (RRP £2.25), and Demerara (RRP £1.75).

The sugars come in stylish packaging that includes descriptors for each sugar, illustrations that take inspiration from around the world, and visual cues to help consumers pick the right product for the relevant recipe. The resealable pouches ensure that the freshness and flavour remains locked in.