Wessanen Unveils Brand Refresh For Mrs Crimble’s

Wessanen UK has unveiled a new brand identity for its Mrs Crimble’s gluten-free range, with a “contemporary” new look and feel.

Created by design agency Big Fish, the new look features a wooden spoon character, evocative of the brand’s baked treats “that are made, not manufactured”. It is set to be rolled out across its entire product range, beginning with its category-leading Choc Macaroons this summer.

Mrs Crimble’s is one of the UK’s biggest cake brands, and is looking to drive growth with a consumer-centric brand strategy that focuses on championing glamourous, accessible food and irreverent humour.

The narrative of Mrs Crimble’s family and friends will be told through a dedicated social and digital campaign set to run throughout the rest of 2017. A gradual packaging roll-out is planned across the brand’s range with a host of new designs.