Blakemore Launches Innovative New SPAR Outlet With Extensive Food-To-Go Offering

Blakemore Retail has opened a new SPAR convenience store in Aldridge, Walsall, which sells food-to-go for all occasions throughout the day. The 2,580 sq. ft. outlet hosts a “state-of-the-art” Daily Deli food service counter, which features several innovations such as digital menu boards and a new fresh ice cream offer.

The counter serves food throughout the day, including full English breakfasts, hot triple-decker sandwiches and toasties. At lunchtime customers are able choose from a range of freshly prepared sandwiches, flatbreads, salads, toasties, burgers and jacket potatoes. Hot meals such as chilli con carne, chicken curry, lasagne, and even roast dinners, are also available.

daily-deli-spar

Blakemore Retail Regional Manager Gareth James commented: “This is a fantastic new store designed especially to optimise customers’ shopping missions for ‘food now’ and ‘food for later’.

“Situated on a busy main road within a residential and industrial area, our convenience and Daily Deli food-to-go offer is perfectly placed to attract nearby residents, local workers and commuters.”

The store also offers a range of everyday essentials, alongside services such as Collect Plus, PayPoint. National Lottery, and a Costa Coffee machine.

