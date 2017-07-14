Blakemore Launches Innovative New SPAR Outlet With Extensive Food-To-Go Offering

Blakemore Retail has opened a new SPAR convenience store in Aldridge, Walsall, which sells food-to-go for all occasions throughout the day. The 2,580 sq. ft. outlet hosts a “state-of-the-art” Daily Deli food service counter, which features several innovations such as digital menu boards and a new fresh ice cream offer.

The counter serves food throughout the day, including full English breakfasts, hot triple-decker sandwiches and toasties. At lunchtime customers are able choose from a range of freshly prepared sandwiches, flatbreads, salads, toasties, burgers and jacket potatoes. Hot meals such as chilli con carne, chicken curry, lasagne, and even roast dinners, are also available.

Blakemore Retail Regional Manager Gareth James commented: “This is a fantastic new store designed especially to optimise customers’ shopping missions for ‘food now’ and ‘food for later’.

“Situated on a busy main road within a residential and industrial area, our convenience and Daily Deli food-to-go offer is perfectly placed to attract nearby residents, local workers and commuters.”

The store also offers a range of everyday essentials, alongside services such as Collect Plus, PayPoint. National Lottery, and a Costa Coffee machine.