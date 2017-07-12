Tesco’s Takeover Of Booker Referred For Full-Scale Investigation

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has announced that it is launching a full-scale phase 2 investigation into Tesco’s proposed £3.7bn takeover of Booker on concerns it could leave shoppers in some areas worse off.

The competition watchdog opened its phase 1 investigation into the deal in May. However, at the end of last month, Tesco and Booker requested a ‘fast track’ referral to the more detailed second stage.

In a statement issued this morning, the CMA said its believes that in more than 350 local areas where there is currently an overlap between Tesco shops and Booker-supplied symbol stores such as Premier, Londis, and Budgens, shoppers could face worse terms when buying their groceries.

It stated that there are concerns that the tie-up could lead to Booker reducing the wholesale services or terms it offers the over 5,000 symbol stores it currently supplies, in order to drive customers to their local Tesco.

The investigation will now pass to a new set of decision makers – an inquiry group chosen from the CMA’s independent panel members. This group will assess whether the deal could reduce competition by conducting further research and analysis as well as seeking views and evidence from those potentially affected by the merger.

The statutory timetable for an in-depth phase 2 investigation is 24 weeks, which means the CMA’s final report should be published before Christmas.

Tesco and Booker have both played down concerns that the deal will harm competition in the grocery market, stressing that the merger will deliver significant cost savings that will benefit consumers and independent retailers. However, rival groups and suppliers have warned that the tie-up will give Tesco greater muscle in setting prices and too much control of the nation’s grocery supply chain. The retailer has also faced criticism from investors over the move, with some of its major shareholders saying it was overpaying and that the deal could be a major distraction from ongoing turnaround efforts in its supermarkets.

