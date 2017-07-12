Aldi Launches Major Recruitment Drive To Support Expansion Plans

Aldi has kicked off its biggest ever recruitment drive to support its plans to open hundreds of new stores in the UK over the next few years.

The discounter expects to create around 4,000 jobs across its business as it pushes ahead with its plans to increase store numbers from 700 to 1,000 by 2022. The new jobs will include assistants and deputy managers across its shops and distribution network. Aldi said it needed to hire thousands of employees following a recent “sales surge” which saw an extra 900,000 new customers visit its stores last year. It plans to open around 70 stores this year.

Matthew Barnes, Chief Executive for Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “We need more high-performing individuals to help us achieve our growth plans. In return we offer market-leading pay and benefits and career development opportunities that are unrivalled in the supermarket sector.”

Aldi is the highest-paying supermarket in the UK, with store staff earning at least £8.53 per hour and those working in London on a rate of £9.75.

The news comes just days after Lidl revealed that it was stepping up its expansion in the UK with its fastest ever programme of store openings over the next two years.

NAM Implications: