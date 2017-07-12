B&M Continues Its Strong Growth

B&M has revealed another period of strong sales growth, boosted by the good weather, the later Easter, and robust grocery sales.

Despite “challenging trading conditions”, the fast-growing discounter saw UK like-for-like sales in its first quarter to 24 June jump 7.3%. As well as benefitting from the favourable seasonal weather, B&M said its performance was buoyed by strong grocery sales and the timing of Easter trading, which fell in the quarter this year and added approximately 1% to the headline like-for-like total.

Total UK revenues over the 13-week period increased by 17.8% to £598.4m, whilst sales at its Jawoll unit in Germany rose 23.9% to £57.9m.

The group opened 6 net new outlets during the period, taking its total store count in the UK to 543. B&M expects to open between 40 and 50 new shops this financial year as it pushes towards its recently upwardly revised UK store target of at least 950 outlets.

It added that it also has a “healthy pipeline” of new stores for the following year. The group has been opening more stores in southern England recently after finding its model did well in areas beyond its northern heartland.

Simon Arora, Chief Executive, said: “In these uncertain times, and with inflation returning to the UK market, more and more shoppers are actively seeking out value in our stores and that means our business is strongly positioned to do well and continue its rapid growth.”

NAM Implications: