Amazon Launches ‘Shop the Future’ Store And Predicts Upcoming Product Innovations

Amazon has launched a new ‘Shop the Future’ store on its UK website which sells cutting-edge electronics, home, health and beauty as well as food and drink products which look set to become mainstay must-haves of the future.

The online giant said the store’s development was informed by two leading futurists, Anne Lise Kjaer, of Kjaer Global, and William Higham, from Next Big Thing, who were commissioned to help select products for the store’s launch as well as publish an independent report entitled Shop the Future.

The report contains predictions on innovative products that could be set to redefine how people live in the future. “The pace of innovation has never been faster and we’re seeing exciting new products that improve our health, beautify our homes, save us time and make entertainment more enthralling than ever – from wherever,” said Kjaer.

Higham added: “Over the coming decades we’re set to see numerous innovations that will enhance our health and environment. We’ll save time and trouble, bringing us closer to our friends, family and community, via products and services that will delight us with their revolutionary originality.”

The futurists have forecast the innovations and trends that could soon become the norm in people’s, including:

The development of ‘pet translators’ that listen to your pet’s bark or miaow and tell you what they want, along with voice-led translators that will make communicating with people in different languages easier than ever.

The emergence of ‘simplexity’ – a drive to remove complexity and have more meaningful services and products – with voice activation, subscription services and artificial intelligence becoming normal characteristics of the way we shop.

Children’s education inextricably linked to entertainment through the use of apps that work in tandem with their toys.

Virtual reality could make it even easier to share vivid experiences with our friends and family, with cameras creating 3D images that you can actually ‘walk around’, while augmented reality will allow people the chance to indulge in “the joy of hedonism without the subsequent guilt”.

Monitoring health and wellbeing that is even easier, with trackers implanted into our bodies.

Personalised diets based on our individual bodies and, in some cases, DNA, may become the norm. Insects could become an ordinary part of people’s diets, featuring in ready meals, while hangover free drinks may also become the norm.

The report also predicts a new breed of forward-thinking, independent consumers, who will devote more time to producing their own high-quality products from their homes with the help of the latest technologically advanced tools, such as 3D printers.

Jamie Heywood, Director of Electronics at Amazon.co.uk, said: “The Shop the Future store helps our customers stay on the cutting edge, using futurists’ predictions to continue to offer the best products and services to meet their evolving needs.”

