Good Weather Boosts Sales At J D Wetherspoon Pubs

J D Wetherspoon has revealed that like-for-like sales at its pubs rose a healthy 5.3% in the 11 weeks to 9 July, helped by the recent good weather.

In the year to date (50 weeks to 9 July) like-for-like sales increased by 3.9% and total sales were up by 1.9%.

The company added that it expected its full-year operating margin to be between 7.6% and 7.8%, compared to 6.9% last year.

Earlier this week, Young’s said it had made a good start to its current financial year as the recent good weather tempted Brits to visit its pub gardens for a drink.