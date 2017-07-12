Pub Group Young’s Benefits From Good Weather

Young’s has made a good start to its current financial year as the recent good weather tempted Brits to visit its pub gardens for a drink.

The pub chain, which has 252 sites across London and the south east, saw quarterly sales in its managed houses division rise 10.8% in total and grow 8.6% on a like-for-like basis. It said the dry and warm weather in April and the longest continuous hot spell in June for over 40 years had particularly benefitted its gardens and river based pubs. Trading was also boosted by four acquisitions made last year.

Despite “uncertainty” created by Brexit and more recently by the outcome of the General Election, Young’s Chief Executive Patrick Dardis said he was confident his strategy would see the business weather harsher trading conditions and outperform its peers. “We operate very much at the premium end of the sector and the resilience of this segment’s customer base has, so far, been encouraging,” he said.

However, Dardis stressed that the Government was not making it easy for the pub sector with rises in the National Living Wage and business rates alongside other rising costs.