Tim Hortons Appoints UK Chief Finance & Commercial Officer To Support Expansion Plans

Tim Hortons, the Canadian café and bake shop that recently entered the UK, has announced the appointment of Kevin Hydes as its new UK Chief Finance & Commercial Officer. He will oversee the group’s business strategy, brand execution and development in the UK.

Tim Hortons opened its first British and European restaurant on Argyle Street in Glasgow last month, with plans to roll-out the business to cities nationwide over the coming year.

The group said that Hydes is charged with delivering a concept that is unique to the UK market and places an equal emphasis on freshly-prepared food and on “great value” coffee.

Hydes previously spent 11 years at Costa Coffee, overseeing the marketing function in the UK during chain’s significant period of growth a few years ago. More recently, he held the role of International & Brand Development Director.

Hydes said: “It’s not often you get the chance to help bring an international brand as exciting as Tim Hortons to the UK. The opportunity to lead and grow the business in a competitive market like Great Britain was too good to miss.”

Gopi Dhaliwal, COO Tim Hortons UK and Ireland, added: “We’re delighted to have attracted someone of Kevin’s calibre to Tim Hortons. Kevin brings an enormous wealth of experience from his time at Costa Coffee, and his expertise of quickly scaling food and drink retail brands will be vital to our long-term ambitions in Great Britain.”