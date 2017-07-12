Debit Cards Overtake Cash To Become Top Retail Payment Method

Data from the British Retail Consortium’s (BRC) annual Payments Survey reveals that for the first time the volume of retail purchases made by card now accounts for more than half of all shopper transactions.

This has partly been driven by shoppers in the UK increasingly using cards for lower value payments, alongside retailers’ investment in payment technology both in store and online.

Last year, the share of debit card payments grew by 4.5% to almost 42.6% of all retail transactions. In contrast, cash saw a 4.9% shrinkage in its share of retail purchases to account for 42.3%. Credit and charge card transaction volumes edged up 0.3% to 11.4%.

BRC Policy Advisor – Payments and Consumer Credit – Andrew Cregan, commented: “A growing number of retailers have invested in payment technology to accept cards, contactless payments and new payment applications both online and in store. In part, this has been facilitated by the Interchange Fee Regulation (IFR), which was introduced across the European Union following a successful campaign by the BRC and has led to a significant fall in the cost of collection that benefits retailers and their customers.

“Looking ahead, the Government should act to retain the benefits of the IFR for retailers and their customers after the UK leaves the EU and introduce further regulatory action to address the alarming increase in other card fees and charges at a time when the retail industry is facing acute cost pressures elsewhere.”