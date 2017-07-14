Dixons Carphone Offloads Spanish Unit

Dixons Carphone announced today that it has entered into an agreement to dispose of its operations in Spain.

The company is selling The Phone House of Spain, Smarthouse and Connected World Services Europe to Bilbao-based Global Dominion Access in a deal worth €55m.

Dixons Carphone said proceeds from the sale will be reinvested back into the business.

The move follows the sale of its activities in The Netherlands, Germany and Portugal in recent years as the group focuses on its core business in the UK.