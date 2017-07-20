Mothercare Continues Turnaround In Home Market

Mothercare saw like-for-like sales in the UK increase by 1.9% in its first quarter to 8 July, thanks to its recent turnaround efforts and an end of season sale.

Total UK sales slipped 1.8%, although this reflected the group’s ongoing store closure programme. Online sales in the UK were up 3.3% in the period.

However, performance in Mothercare’s international unit was disappointing with total sales down 8.3% on a constant currency basis and up 2.2% in actual currency. This was primarily driven by continued weakness in the Middle East.

Mark Newton-Jones, Chief Executive of Mothercare, said: “We have continued to make progress in the UK during the period. We have seen customers respond well to our end of season sale, which we entered with less stock than last year, and are achieving a higher sell through rate.

“Whilst online sales recorded a lower growth, in contrast to higher sales growth in store, we don’t believe this represents an underlying permanent shift in customer behaviour. We are about to launch our autumn ranges, but it remains uncertain how consumers will respond to inflation.”

Looking ahead, he added: “We remain firmly focused on our strategy, both here in the UK and internationally. Our vision remains clear: to be the leading global retailer for parents and young children.”