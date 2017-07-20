Retail Sales Rose By More Than Expected In June

The good weather in June gave the UK’s retail sector a welcome boost, according of official data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Overall retail sales rose 0.9% on a monthly basis, beating expectations of 0.5% gain and rebounding from a 1.5% drop recorded in the previous month. Excluding fuel, retail sales grew 0.6% month-on-month.

Food sales volumes fell by 0.5% month-to-month, although clothing sales were up 0.4% and household goods climbed 3.3%.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, retail sales rose 3%, sharply higher than the 0.6% increase recorded in the previous month and ahead of forecasts for a 2.5% increase. Retail sales for the quarter are now up 1.5%.

Senior ONS statistician Kate Davies said: “A particularly warm June seems to have prompted strong sales in clothing, which has compensated for a decline in food and fuel sales for the month.

“Looking at the quarterly data, the underlying trend as suggested by the three-month on three-month movement is one of growth, following a fall in quarter 1, suggesting a relatively flat first half of 2017.”

Commenting on the figures, Richard Lim, Chief Executive at Retail Economics, said the warmer weather had driven shoppers onto the high street. “Any anxiety over the general election, Brexit or the squeeze on disposable incomes appears to have been put to one side for the moment,” he said

“That said, we still expect pressures facing households to intensify in the coming months. Real earnings are expected to remain in negative territory for the remainder of the year. Retailers will be hoping shoppers remain resilient in the face of further uncertainty.”