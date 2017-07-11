Sales Decline Continues At M&S But Showing Signs Of Recovery

Marks & Spencer has reported another fall in underlying sales in its latest quarter, with weaker than expected trading in its food unit. However, the figures suggested that performance in its clothing & home division is starting to improve as a result of the turnaround plan being implemented by Chief Executive Steve Rowe.

During its first quarter to 1 July, like-for-like clothing & home sales fell 1.2%. This compares with a 5.9% fall in the final quarter of last financial year. In line with its new strategy, M&S said that full price sales were up around 7% and it had reduced discounting during the period.

Meanwhile, performance in its food division was somewhat disappointing with like-for-like sales slipping 0.1%. This was worse than expected and without Easter falling in April, revenue would have declined further. M&S said its new Simply Food stores continued to perform ahead of its expectations and remained focused on “improving ranging in store and on delivering stronger promotions in a competitive market”.

In total, sales across the whole business, including its international operation, increased by 2.7% to £2.53bn.

Rowe commented: “Trading in the first quarter was in line with our expectations and we are on track with delivery of the plan we announced last year.”

