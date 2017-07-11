Warm Weather And Food Inflation Boosted Retail Sales Last Month

The arrival of warm summer weather provided a welcome pick-up to sales growth in the UK retail sector last month. Data from the BRC & KPMG showed that June sales increased by 1.2% on a like-for-like basis compared to the same month last year, buoyed by strong growth in the food sector. Total sales rose 2%.

Over the three months to June, food sales increased 3.6% on a like-for-like basis with total growth of 4.7%. This was the strongest three-month average in five years and comes as the devaluation of sterling drives up shelf prices.

Meanwhile, despite the difficult trading conditions, non-food retail sales rose 0.9% on a like-for-like basis with total growth of 1.2%. This was the best three-month average since December and was helped by consumers spending on summer clothing, beauty products and outdoor toys.

Helen Dickinson, Chief Executive of British Retail Consortium said June’s strong performance painted a slightly rosier picture for retail sales. However, she stressed that rising food prices were responsible for the main component of growth and has prompted more cautious spending towards discretionary non-food items.

“Looking ahead, there’s a question mark over whether this spending momentum will last, as household expenditure is increasingly squeezed from rising inflation and slowing wage growth,” she said.

Commenting on the food & drink sector, Joanne Denney-Finch, Chief Executive at IGD, said: “According to the Met Office, England enjoyed the second equal warmest June on record. Alongside rising inflation, this helped the food and grocery sector to experience a three-month growth trend that is now at its highest since March 2013.

“The inconclusive election result has introduced further uncertainty and this will test the sector’s momentum. However, there has also been a further injection of shopper patriotism with 47% saying it is very important to support British producers, up from 41% last September.”