BAT’s Acquisition Of Reynolds American Gets Go-Ahead From Shareholders

British American Tobacco (BAT) announced this week that its $49bn acquisition of the remaining 57.8% of Reynolds American it does not already own has been approved by both sets of shareholders.

The transaction is now expected to completed on Tuesday next week.

The deal creates the world’s largest listed tobacco firm and brings together some of the industry’s best-known brands, including Lucky Strike, Rothmans, Dunhill, Newport and Camel cigarettes. It will also boost BAT’s presence in the US and in high growth emerging markets, while also extending its activities in fast-growing e-cigarettes.

BAT’s Chief Executive, Nicandro Durante, commented: “We look forward to welcoming Reynolds group employees to British American Tobacco and to realising the benefits of operating these two great companies as one stronger, global tobacco and Next Generation Products business with direct access for our products across the most attractive markets in the world.”