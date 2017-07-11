Brewdog Awards Chilled Warehousing Contract To XPO

XPO Logistics has signed a contract with BrewDog to provide temperature-controlled warehousing for stockholding of the brewer’s craft beer at a 125,000 sq. ft. facility in Mossend, Scotland.

“The team is bringing freshly filled bottles, cans and kegs from our production site to the facility in Mossend, where each batch is carefully chilled to a steady 8ºC and then assembled for onward distribution to BrewDog customers and our own chain of over 50 pubs across Europe,” said BrewDog’s Stephen McCrindle, customer service and logistics manager.

He added: “The quality of our product underpins our business, and it’s important to us that we are in XPO’s experienced hands when it comes to managing our supply chain.”

XPO has introduced a system interface between its enterprise software and BrewDog’s that improves stock visibility of kegs, cans, bottles and coasters, order processing speed and accuracy to create a more dynamic supply chain.

Peter Fuller, XPO Logistics business unit director, said: “The growth trajectory of BrewDog has been phenomenal. The business previously operated on a ‘make it and sell it’ model using its own shared storage and production facilities, but it has now far outgrown these. We’re providing BrewDog with the sophisticated storage and supply chain facilities that a fast-growing company of this size needs.”