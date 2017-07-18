Britvic Appoints VCCP And Saatchi & Saatchi As Creative Leads For Brand Portfolio

Following the announcement in March of plans to streamline its agency support services, Britvic has appointed VCCP and Saatchi & Saatchi as part of a new two-agency roster for the business.

Following a four-way competitive pitch process, VCCP will take over the creative brief for Britvic’s Adult soft drink brands, starting with J2O. Meanwhile, Saatchi & Saatchi will lead its portfolio of Kids and Family brands, starting with Robinsons Squash.

Matthew Barwell, CMO at Britvic said: “We are delighted to have appointed VCCP and Saatchi & Saatchi. Our agencies and creative partners continue to play a vital role in the development, evolution and creative stewardship of our stable of brands, and we’re looking forward to working together to create exceptional campaigns as we move into the next phase of our business.”

Cliff Hall, Partner at VCCP, commented: “J2O is an iconic British brand with a history of brilliant advertising and an account that every agency wants to work on. We can’t wait to help them create their next wave of standout work that captures the Britvic spirit.”

Meanwhile, Magnus Djaba, CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi, said: “Britvic is a business with a culture you can feel, and brands which people love. We’re thrilled to have the chance to work on the iconic Robinsons portfolio – and with a group of such thoroughly lovely people.”

The pitch process was led by Britvic with support from agency intelligence provider Creativebrief.

Iris will not be affected by the appointment and will continue to be Britvic’s below the line activation agency.