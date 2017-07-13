Coca-Cola To Double The Amount Of Recycled Plastic In Its Bottles To 50%

Coca-Cola has announced that it will double the amount of recycled plastic in all its soft drink bottles in the UK as part of wider moves to encourage recycling.

All twenty of the company’s brands, including the Coca-Cola range, Sprite, Fanta, Smartwater and Schweppes, will move from 25% to 50% recycled plastic packaging by 2020. The recycled bottles will be made up of plastic sourced from the UK.

Coca-Cola said that once bottles have been collected and recycled, they will return to shop shelves as part of new packs within six weeks.

At present, only 70% of the cans and 57% of the plastic bottles used each year are recycled. As part of the Coca-Cola’s new sustainable packaging strategy, it will be investing in marketing and advertising to promote recycling amongst consumers.

The company said it will also be championing reform of the recycling system in the UK to ensure more packaging is recovered and recycled, including supporting deposit return schemes.

Jon Woods, General Manager of Coca-Cola Great Britain said: “Our packaging is valuable to us and we don’t want to see any of it end up where it shouldn’t. All of our bottles and cans have been 100% recyclable for some time now, so in theory none should be littered. But we know that isn’t happening and that’s why we are going to do more.”

She added: “Doubling the amount of recycled material in all of our plastic bottles is a significant investment and sends a clear signal that we want to play a positive role in supporting the circular economy here in Great Britain. We hope that others in the food and drink industry will follow our lead and look to use recycled plastic in their packaging.”