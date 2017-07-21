Kellogg’s To Relocate Its Headquarters In The UK

Kellogg’s has announced it will relocate its UK headquarters from Old Trafford to MediaCityUK in Manchester from January 2018.

The company’s current Talbot Road site will close at the start of next year, with all 420 staff moving to Orange Tower at MediaCityUK where the cereal and snacks maker will take three floors covering 48,000 sq. ft.

Dave Lawlor, Kellogg’s UK and Ireland Managing Director, said: “We opened Talbot Road in the early ‘90s. It has served us really well over almost three decades but it’s time to move on to an office and location which better reflects where we want to take our business in the future. MediaCityUK offers our employees outstanding facilities and transport links, while allowing us to create a totally new and upgraded work environment from a blank sheet of paper.”

Kellogg’s Talbot Road currently houses staff who run the company’s UK and Irish sales and marketing business as well as support functions for its European operations, including those involved in research, food development, marketing, sales, human resources and finance. All will be relocated to MediaCityUK.

Kellogg’s, which employs more than 1,000 people in the region, also owns a cereal factory in Trafford Park. The group stressed that the factory is not impacted by the HQ move and will remain in the Borough of Trafford.