KP Snacks Acquires Butterkist Popcorn From Tangerine Confectionery

KP Snacks has agreed a deal to acquire Butterkist Limited, the popcorn maker currently owned by Tangerine Confectionery.

KP Snacks, which itself is owned by Germany’s Intersnack Group, said Butterkist’s manufacturing site in Pontefract, West Yorkshire and its 140 employees will become part of its business.

The value of the transaction has not been disclosed but reports said that KP had seen off rival interest from other major food companies. The deal provides the group with exposure to the fast-growing popcorn category, where products are being marketed as healthier alternatives to potato crisps.

Mark Thorpe, CEO of KP Snacks, commented: “Butterkist is an iconic brand with a 100 year heritage and the number one branded popcorn in the UK. I am delighted that we have this opportunity to add Butterkist to our existing portfolio, which includes McCoy’s, Hula Hoops, POM-BEAR and KP Nuts, as we seek to offer consumers and customers a comprehensive UK snacking category proposition.”

Anthony Francheterre, CEO of Tangerine Confectionery, added: “We are proud to have been instrumental in Butterkist’s development and pleased to pass the baton to KP Snacks to continue its success story. We believe this announcement is good news for both parties and confirms Tangerine’s focus on sugar confectionery, accelerating the development of our iconic brands Barratt, Dip Dab, Fruit Salad and building a stronger category with our customers.”

The two companies said it will be “business as usual” during the handover period.

