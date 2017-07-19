McCormick To Acquire Reckitt Benckiser’s Food Division For $4.2bn

US spices and herbs manufacturer McCormick has emerged as the winner in the battle to acquire Reckitt Benckiser’s (RB) food division.

Whilst reports earlier this week suggested that Unilever was favourite to acquire the business that owns the French’s mustard and Frank’s RedHot sauce brands, it was announced today that McCormick has agreed to acquire the unit for $4.2bn (£3.2bn) to strengthen its condiments portfolio. The move comes just over a year after the Baltimore-based firm abandoned an attempt to acquire Premier Foods.

McCormick said it will integrate RB Foods into its consumer and industrial segments and retain the brand names of French’s, Frank’s RedHot and Cattlemen’s.

“The acquisition of RB Foods strengthens McCormick’s flavour leadership with the addition of the iconic French’s and Frank’s RedHot brands to our portfolio, which will become our number two and number three brands, respectively,” said Lawrence E. Kurzius, McCormick’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“RB Foods’ focus on creating products with simple, high-quality ingredients makes it a perfect match for McCormick as we continue to capitalize on the growing consumer interest in healthy, flavourful eating.”

McCormick said the deal will help boost its net sales to about $5bn in 2017, and improve profit margins. It also expects to achieve cost synergies of nearly $50m by 2020. Last year, revenues at RB’s food division rose 5% to £411m.

For RB, the sale of the business is part of its strategy to focus on its core operations, whilst helping to reduce its debt following its $16.6bn acquisition of infant-formula maker Mead Johnson. The group’s CEO Rakesh Kapoor said: “Following the acquisition of Mead Johnson Nutrition, this transaction marks another step towards transforming RB into a global leader in consumer health and hygiene, ensuring we continue to deliver for shareholders and give people innovative solutions for healthier lives and happier homes.”

Subject to regulatory approvals, the deal is expected to be completed during the third quarter of this year.

