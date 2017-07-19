Packed Line-Up Ahead Of Leadership Symposium

Tickets are available for the third Leadership Symposium taking place on 28 November 2017 with all funds going to GroceryAid and Working Options.

The event will compare and contrast management in business and sport as well as celebrate all that is great about the food and drink industry.

This year, Welsh international footballer Aaron Ramsey and five times gold winning Paralympian Hannah Cockcroft will be present to discuss leadership in the sporting arena.

The day will also include sessions from; Lord Price CVO, Minister for Trade and Investment, Allan Leighton, Co-op Chairman, David Cheesewright, President and Chairman of Walmart International, Andrew Hawes, Founder of Newton and Alison Horner, Chief People Officer at Tesco. Andrew Higginson, Chairman of Morrisons and newly appointed President of GroceryAid will round off the day’s activities.

Find out more on the GroceryAid website