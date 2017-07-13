Report Reveals Untapped Potential Of UK Food And Drink Manufacturing Industry

A new Food and Drink Federation (FDF) commissioned industry-wide report by Grant Thornton has highlighted key growth opportunities for the UK’s food and drink industry.

The report also explores the obstacles the industry faces, the unique geographical spread of the sector and its importance to the wider UK economy. Meanwhile, findings reveal the extent to which exiting the EU may threaten the industry’s future productivity should the sector not receive further support from the Government to help manage the transition.

FDF General Director Ian Wright said: “This detailed report by Grant Thornton charts the future shape of our industry for many years to come. It is a welcome assessment of the significant opportunities available to boost the productivity of the food and drink industry at a time of great economic uncertainty.”

He added: “The issues facing the food and drink industry are complex, but if we find the right solutions there is great reward – not just for our sector and the wider economy. We believe a new sector deal, working in partnership with Government and the ‘farm-to-fork’ supply chain, will harness this potential.”