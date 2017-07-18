Rising Input Costs Putting Pressure On Margins In Dairy Crest’s Butter Business

Dairy Crest has been forced to cut back on promotional activity for its Country Life brand to help migrate some of the pressure on margins in its butter business caused by rising input costs.

In trading statement for the three months ended 30 June, the group highlighted that cream prices, which determine input costs for its butter business, have increased “substantially” during the first quarter. To help counter the pressure on its margins, Dairy Crest said it has reduced promotional activity, although this has adversely impacted volumes.

Meanwhile, the group said that combined sales volumes of its four key brands – Cathedral City, Clover, Frylight and Country Life – were 7% ahead of the same period last year. Cathedral City was the stand-out performer with volumes up 15% on last year.

Mark Allen, the group’s Chief Executive, said the year had started well, led by the robust performance of its branded business. He added: “Dairy Crest is well positioned for long-term sustainable profit growth. Despite the pressure on butter input costs, the strong performance of our cheese business means that our expectations for the year remain unchanged.”