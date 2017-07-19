Sales Growth Ahead Of Expectations At Hotel Chocolat

Hotel Chocolat, the premium British chocolatier, has revealed that its full year revenues have come in slightly ahead of market expectations, boosted by store openings and improvements online.

In a trading update for the 53 weeks ended 2 July 2017, the group said its revenue was £105m. However, on a comparable 52-week basis it rose 12% to £104m.

Hotel Chocolat opened two new stores in the second half of the year, bringing the total to twelve new outlets for the year, which contributed 5% to sales year-on-year. Eight of the new stores featured a café with group stressing that its new shop+cafe format was working well. It added that a refit of an existing store Milton Keynes store, due to open before the end of July, will test the impact of adding a cafe to an existing location.

Hotel Chocolat said its new spring seasonal ranges delivered “encouraging results” and, following trials, it cocoa-infused ice cream known as ‘Ice Cream of the Gods’, is now on sale in 37 locations.

Meanwhile, it launched a new website earlier in the year offering an “improved shopping experience” on tablets and smartphones.

The group added that trading since the year end was in line with its expectations.

Angus Thirlwell, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hotel Chocolat, commented: “Hotel Chocolat has had another good year, with encouraging growth. We are excited about the progress made with our new shop+cafe format stores and our seasonal ranges continue to perform well.”