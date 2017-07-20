Unilever Making Good Progress In Tough Market

After pledging to accelerate its earnings growth following Kraft Heinz’s failed takeover attempt earlier this year, Unilever has posted robust first-half results in what it called “challenging” market conditions.

In the six months to 30 June, the group’s overall turnover increased 5.5%, including a positive currency impact of 1.7%. Underlying sales grew 3%, driven solely by price hikes with volumes flat. Excluding its spreads business, which is in the process of being sold, underlying sales growth was 3.4% with volumes up 0.3%.

Underlying sales in its Home Care and Personal Care unit rose 2.8%, whilst Foods and Refreshment (excluding spreads) increased 4.2%.

Consumer demand remained lacklustre in Europe, where sales were down 0.8%. The group said declining margarine sales were behind the slip in performance in the UK and Germany. The Americas saw growth of 2.5%, whilst sales in Asia rose 5.5%.

Meanwhile, pre-tax profits rose a healthy 24.2% (constant currency) to £4.63bn. Underlying operating margin was up 180bps to 17.8%, reflecting “faster savings delivery and phasing of investment.”

Chief Executive Paul Polman said the group it was growing “ahead” of its markets with a “substantial step-up in profitability despite the persisting volatile global trading environment.”

He added: “The transformation of Unilever into a more resilient, more competitive and more profitable business is accelerating”.

Polman said that he expected growth to accelerate in the second half of the year driven by the “phasing of our innovation plans and step-up in brand and marketing investment.”

However, the group still warned that overall market conditions remained “challenging”, with it facing headwinds from Brazil’s economic and political troubles and the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax in India.