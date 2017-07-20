Weak Branded Grocery Sales Hit Q1 Performance At Premier Foods

Premier Foods has reported a 3.1% fall in group sales in its first quarter to 1 July, held back by disappointing performance of its core branded grocery products.

Overall sales in its Grocery division fell 5.6%, with branded lines down 7.9% and non-branded up 8.9%. The group stressed that it had made market share gains in major retailers and seen some benefit from higher prices in the quarter. However, reported branded sales were adversely impacted by lower market volumes due to warmer weather in June, lower “promotional effectiveness”, particularly in the desserts category, and a move to “more normalised levels of trade investment” in non-retail channels.

However, it added that it was expecting “stronger trends” in the second quarter with it beginning to see the reversal of the reduction in multi-buy promotions which impacted its grocery volumes in the second half of last year. Premier said it remained confident of delivering positive sales growth in quarter two and broadly flat sales for the first half, assuming “normal UK temperature trends”.

Meanwhile, sales in its Sweet Treats division rose 3.8%, thanks to good demand for Cadbury and Mr Kipling cakes, and new contract wins for its non-branded business across both the supermarkets multiples and discounters.

Premier’s International business saw sales jump 20% with Cadbury cakes in Australia the main contributor to the strong performance. It added that the first new products from its strategic tie-up with Nissin had delivered over £3m retail sales.

Gavin Darby, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Our first quarter sales were lower than last year, as we expected, primarily due to lower sales volumes in the grocery categories, notably desserts. At the retail level we have continued to outperform our markets and industry peers, and our cost savings programmes are on track.

“We expect to report positive sales growth in the second quarter, broadly flat sales in the first half and our expectations to deliver progress in the full year are unchanged.”

At the end of last month, Premier denied a report by the Wall Street Journal that said it had hired advisers to review future options for the business that could include the sale of one or more of its major brands, a merger with a rival food group, or an outright sale.