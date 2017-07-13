Finalists Unveiled For The IGD Awards 2017

The finalists have been unveiled for the IGD Awards 2017, the annual event celebrating the best of the food and grocery industry.

More than 90 companies from across the industry have been shortlisted, with a full list of categories and finalists on the IGD website.

While 14 of the categories will be judged by a panel of industry experts, for the first time ever in 2017, three awards will be voted for by shoppers: the IGD Food-to-Go Operator of the Year, the IGD Online Retailer of the Year and the IGD Retailer of the Year.

The awards ceremony will take place in London on 3 October.

Joanne Denney-Finch, IGD Chief Executive, said: “We are living through times of great change – yet with this change comes great opportunities for our industry. From exciting new products and inspiring shopping experiences to first-class supply chains and dedicated, passionate people, there is much for food and grocery to celebrate.

“The IGD Awards have been celebrating our industry’s greatest achievements for more than 25 years. These awards are very competitive and the great number of entries we’ve received this year reflects the innovative, high-quality work taking place across our industry. Congratulations to all of our finalists and we wish you the best of luck on 3rd October!”