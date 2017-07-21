GroceryAid Helps Record Total

GroceryAid has revealed that a record amount of people turned to them for assistance in the twelve months ending March 31 2017, up 27% on last year. Welfare spend also rose, growing to a record £4.5m.

In a year where the charity marked 160 years of supporting industry colleagues, Steve Barnes, GroceryAid Chief Executive commented; “We are proud to support so many people, but are acutely aware this marks a continued escalation in the numbers needing assistance. Now more than ever, we need our industry to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with colleagues who need help.”

58% of those supported by the charity were of working age and GroceryAid also saw a 17% increase in the number of people enrolled onto the Carers Programme, now standing at almost 700 grocery colleagues.

This help is only made possible by the outstanding efforts from our supporters. Our sincere thanks go to the regional Branches who had a particularly strong year raising £1.5m gross through a variety of events across the country. Over 100 people took part in a challenge event on behalf of GroceryAid during the year which amounted to over £55k gross and our Sporting Heroes Luncheon, Diamond Ball and Summer Ball raised £750k.

Steve Barnes paid tribute to the “outstanding support” of the charity’s 362 volunteers while Ruston Smith, Chairman of Trustees acknowledged the “exceptional work of volunteers up and down the country.”

To find out more please visit www.groceryaid.org.uk, email [email protected] or call 01252 875925. For welfare advice, call GroceryAid’s confidential Helpline on 08088 021122.