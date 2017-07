Morrisons has launched an online flower delivery service called Flowerworld.

Brits spend over £2.3bn on cut flowers and indoor plants every year. With over 400 trained florists creating up to 900,000 bouquets a week, and over 260 million flowers a year passing through Flowerworld, Morrisons said it is set to become the UK’s biggest florist.

Morrisons originally acquired Flowerworld in 2011 with its bouquets now be available on www.flowerworld.co.uk, as well as 491 Morrisons across the UK.