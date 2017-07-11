Tesco Chairman Appointed Vice-President Of The CBI

John Allan, the Chairman of Tesco, has been appointed to the role of Vice-President of the Confederation of British Industry (the CBI).

He will take up the role on 1 October but will continue as Chairman of the supermarket group.

The employers’ organisation is expected to be closely involved in lobbying around the negotiations on the UK’s exit from the EU. Allan supported the UK remaining in the EU during last year’s referendum campaign.

CBI President Paul Drechsler commented: “At this important time for the economy and the country, John Allan brings a wealth of business experience to further strengthen the CBI’s Board. John’s extensive experience in the logistics, business services and retail sectors coupled with his board experience in construction and finance will provide terrific insights into consumers and the economy across all parts of the country.”