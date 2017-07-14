Waitrose Hires Its First Director Of Food Service

Waitrose has appointed its first ever Director of Food Service to support the expansion of its food-to-go and casual dining activities.

Simon Burdess is joining the supermarket group in September from InterContinental Hotels, where he is currently Vice President, Restaurants and Bars. Prior to that he was Commercial Director at Fortnum & Mason, having previously held various commercial roles at Marks & Spencer, including Category Manager for in store hospitality.

In recent years Waitrose has been putting greater focus on the fast-growing food-to-go / hospitality market in an effort to make its larger stores more attractive places to shop. The chain already has over 120 cafes in its stores, along with bakery grazing areas, wine bars, and Sushi Daily counters. Sales growth in this part of its business was running at over 7% last year.

Waitrose also recently trialled a ‘Supper Club’ at its store in Haywards Heath and is rolling out ‘The Kitchen’, a new foodservice counter concept serving hot meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Burdess will lead the continued expansion of these activities with Waitrose Retail Director Ben Stimson commenting: “We want our shops to be places where customers will feel excited by and inspired by food – and evolving our food service offer is vital in achieving this.

“Simon brings a wealth of experience which will be invaluable in ensuring our hospitality makes our shops dynamic and vibrant places to visit.”

NAM Implications: