The Groceries Supply Code of Practice (GSCOP) supports suppliers in their trading relationships with retailers but only works if suppliers know how to use it. Research for the Adjudicator suggests that 1 in 4 UK suppliers are either unaware or have a poor understanding of GSCOP. How well do you know it? Are you at risk of being out-negotiated?

This free 5-minute, 12-question quiz will test how much you really know.