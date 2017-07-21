Young’s Foods Joins Fairway Foodservice

Young’s Foods has joined the Fairway Foodservice buying group, as part of the wholesaler’s plans to double its turnover in the next two years.

The Hull-based company, whose turnover is £2.5m, is currently in the middle of an ambitious growth strategy that has seen it extend its premises and recruit new staff.

Young’s will officially become Fairway’s 20th member on 1 September.

Dave Young, founder and Managing Director of Young’s, stated the move was a key step in achieving its business objectives. “We know about the benefits of joining a buying group, and Fairway was the perfect fit for us”, he said.

“It has a refreshing focus on quality, and the actions to match it. It targets higher quality products, and its own-brand range is market-leading. We will have access to more products and be able to offer our existing customers more solutions.

“Fairway also provides comprehensive marketing and PR support, which will be key to attracting new clients and further targeting the likes of schools, colleges, universities, pubs, and golf clubs. It will also support our expansion in different regions including Lincolnshire.

“We’re thrilled to be joining Fairway, and are eager to work closely with its team and the other members.”

Fairway’s Chief Executive Chris Binge commented: “Young’s Foods has a brilliant reputation and is striving to accomplish ambitious goals. We’re pleased to welcome Dave and his team to the Fairway group. We look forward to supporting Young’s over the coming months and years.”

Fairway Foodservice is a buying and marketing organisation, which operates on behalf of wholesalers based in the UK, Ireland and Spain. Founded in 1984 by five frozen food wholesale distribution companies, it has grown from a collective turnover of £7m in 1984 to £650.5m in 2016.